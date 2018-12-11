Teen remanded to appear at crown court charged with robbery of 81-year-old Ipswich man

Moise Sandu appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has appeared in court charged in connection with the robbery of an 81-year-old Ipswich man.

Moise Sandu, 19, was arrested on Sunday evening, charged with robbery and remanded in custody to appear before magistrates on Tuesday.

Sandu, of Game Street, Oldham, is accused of being involved in robbery in Handford Road on August 22.

It is alleged he and a group of males forced their way into the man’s home, where two searched rooms and a third held a knife to his throat. Two males then allegedly walked him to a Hadleigh Road cashpoint to withdraw cash.

Sandu, alleged to have stolen a £100 cheque, £100 cash, tobacco and a phone, is the second to be charged. He entered no plea to robbery, triable at crown court, where he was remanded to appear on January 8.

Ticu Bahica, 18, of Reavell Place, Ipswich, was detained for five years in a young offender institution after admitting robbery at Ipswich Crown Court on October 4.