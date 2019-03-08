E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nightmare Ipswich roadworks cut short after causing town centre gridlock

PUBLISHED: 12:50 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 10 October 2019

Essential repairs by UK Power Networks were due to continue until Wednesday, October 16 - but have now finished early Picture: ARCHANT

Essential repairs by UK Power Networks were due to continue until Wednesday, October 16 - but have now finished early Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

Roadworks which caused traffic chaos in the centre of Ipswich have been finished more than six days early - after engineers worked through the night to complete them.

Traffic came to a standstill yesterday evening when drivers found a section of Handford Road, near the junction of Portman Road, was closed for repairs by UK Power Networks.

The firm was fixing a fault with an underground electricity cable.

But with five car parks on Portman Road alone, traffic very quickly ground to a halt around Ipswich Town's stadium, with other areas of the town affected by much heavier rush-hour traffic than usual.

However a UK Power Networks spokesman said: "UK Power Networks crews worked through the night (from yesterday) to quickly repair an underground electricity cable which had developed a fault, as we appreciate this is a busy route.

"The roadworks, which started yesterday, are being removed once the resurfacing has been completed today, and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused."

