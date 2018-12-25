Partly Cloudy

Joy for Christmas Day parents in Suffolk and Essex

25 December, 2018 - 14:06
Baby twin girls were among the bundles of joy born at Ipswich Hospital this Chistmas Day Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Baby twin girls were among the bundles of joy born at Ipswich Hospital this Chistmas Day Picture: PHIL MORLEY

This Christmas Day has been extra special for new parents in Suffolk and Essex as they got the best gift they could wish for - a baby bundle of joy.

As most people slept to avoid disturbing Santa as he dropped off their presents on Christmas Eve, it was a busy night for those in the region’s maternity wards.

By 1pm on Christmas Day, five babies had been born at Ipswich Hospital.

The first, a baby girl, was born at 12.52am with another baby girl arriving at 6.23am.

Twin baby girls were then born at the hospital at 11.03am followed by a baby boy at 11.38am.

Senior Midwife Evelyn Lobley said it is a privilege to be there at a couple’s happiest moment.

“It is nice to be there at this important time in people’s lives, she said.

“Most of the time it is a very happy job.

“It’s hard working on Christmas Day because most of us have families at home.

“Several of us started at 7am and will be here until 8pm at night.

“Tomorrow will be our Christmas. “But we are privileged to be there at such a special moment.”

By 1pm, four babies had been born at Colchester Hospital.

