Christmas is coming! Tickets go on sale for star-studded Ipswich show
- Credit: EACH
Tickets have gone on sale for the Happy Christmas Ipswich Comedy and Music show in December which is said to be "bigger, bouncier and more fun than ever before".
Spearheaded by comedian Griff Rhys Jones, who lives in Suffolk, the Christmas spectacular is back at the Regent Theatre on Monday, December 5.
The event, in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), raised £92,000 for the children's charity last year, with celebrities such as Stephen Fry, Johnny Vegas, Eddie Izzard and West End performer Ruthie Henshall.
Griff said: "After the success of the last two outings, we're going for a third Happy Christmas Ipswich.
"Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without it and it's going to be bigger, bouncier and more fun than ever before.
"It'll be quite a present for a really important service.
"I love doing it, the stars love doing it, and we're so lucky to have such incredible line-ups."
Most Read
- 1 Strike action begins at Port of Felixstowe
- 2 GALLERY: Thousands head to Waterfront for Summertime Ipswich festival
- 3 'Deep scratches' made as BMW keyed by cyclist after altercation
- 4 Busy road outside Ipswich Hospital to close for a week for repairs
- 5 A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock
- 6 Ipswich man seriously injured after three-vehicle crash which killed driver
- 7 Former mayor could not afford to stay a nurse at Ipswich Hospital
- 8 Revealed: The cheapest petrol stations in Suffolk as prices start to fall
- 9 BBC show tells story of Ipswich burglar who stole Christmas presents
- 10 'I feel proud' Charity event raises funds for emergency bleed kits
While musicians and comedians are yet to be announced, Griff promises there will be a "cornucopia of comedy".
You can get tickets for the event here.