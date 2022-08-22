News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Christmas is coming! Tickets go on sale for star-studded Ipswich show

Tom Cann

Published: 1:56 PM August 22, 2022
Happy Christmas Ipswich returns for a third year, after successful previous outings, wh

Happy Christmas Ipswich returns for a third year, after successful previous outings, which boasted talents such as Lee Mack, Stephen Fry and Johnny Vegas - Credit: EACH

Tickets have gone on sale for the Happy Christmas Ipswich Comedy and Music show in December which is said to be "bigger, bouncier and more fun than ever before".

Spearheaded by comedian Griff Rhys Jones, who lives in Suffolk, the Christmas spectacular is back at the Regent Theatre on Monday, December 5.

The event, in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), raised £92,000 for the children's charity last year, with celebrities such as Stephen Fry, Johnny Vegas, Eddie Izzard and West End performer Ruthie Henshall.

West End star Ruthie Henshall and comedian Johnny Vegas at last year's event

West End star Ruthie Henshall and comedian Johnny Vegas at last year's event - Credit: EACH

Griff said: "After the success of the last two outings, we're going for a third Happy Christmas Ipswich.

"Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without it and it's going to be bigger, bouncier and more fun than ever before.

"It'll be quite a present for a really important service.

Griff Rhys Jones is hosting the event again this year

Griff Rhys Jones is hosting the event again this year - Credit: EACH

"I love doing it, the stars love doing it, and we're so lucky to have such incredible line-ups."

While musicians and comedians are yet to be announced, Griff promises there will be a "cornucopia of comedy".

You can get tickets for the event here.

Stephen Fry attended last year

Stephen Fry attended last year - Credit: EACH


