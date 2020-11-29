Illegal lockdown gathering of 30-plus people shut down by police

Published: 1:44 PM November 29, 2020 Updated: 8:48 PM December 7, 2020

The woman was bitten by the dog in Glemsford (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

A gathering of more than 30 people at an Ipswich home during the current national coronavirus lockdown was shut down by police.

Under the current rules, no-one is allowed to meet with anyone outside their household or support bubble, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, officers found more than 30 people inside the home in Ipswich’s Harland Street after 11pm on Saturday, November 28.

Police have powers to issue fines of £10,000 to those found hosting gatherings in excess of 30 people.

The maximum fine was issued by officers in Norfolk to two students at the University of East Anglia earlier this year, after they hosted a house party.

You may also want to watch:

However, Suffolk police said on this occasion that words of advice were given to those at the Ipswich gathering.