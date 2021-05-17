Ipswich music producer's 'amazing' rise as global DJ's assistant

Published: 11:25 AM May 17, 2021

Just a few years ago, Harry Chaplin was working as an assistant at Tesco to save money for his dream of hitting the big time.

Yet little did he know that while he was stacking shelves, he would land a job with one of the world's top DJs - to go and work in Los Angeles with some of the most famous popstars on the planet.

Former Northgate High School pupil had got an environmental studies degree from the University of East Anglia (UEA) but decided to work in the supermarket instead of get a graduate job, so he could have more time to focus on music.

"Music has always been my passion," he said.

"I played guitar when I was a kid and I always wanted to make a career out of it, but myself and my family always thought it was not realistic.

"Then about two years ago, DJ Swivel - who I have followed since I was a kid - posted on his Instagram that he was looking for a right-hand man to help him with his music."

The 23-year-old managed to set up to speak to DJ Swivel, even going as far as spending his savings to pay for an hour-long Skype call with him.

"When I got on the phone with him, he thought I was some kid who wanted some feedback on some music," Mr Chaplin said.

"I told him I did not have any music to show him but I just really wanted to be his right-hand man.

"He thought it was clever that I just paid for the hour and skipped the other applicants.

"At the end of the call, he told me if I was willing to move to LA on a 10-day notice, it would be a deal.

"I was staying with my mum and no-one really thought anything was going to happen, so when I finished the call I walked into the lounge and told her I was moving to LA - and her reaction was hilarious.

"I thought I was going mad. Ten days later, I had a one-way ticket to LA with everything I own in just a suitcase.

"It was amazing. He had this great studio in his house. I went from making music in my bedroom to working on music for artists I have been watching since I was a kid."

During his internship, Mr Chaplin worked on music for artists such as Lil Nas X for his songs Panini and Rodeo.

He also worked on Dua Lipa's song, Good in Bed.

Mr Chaplin added: "I interned for DJ Swivel for two years and one of the funniest memories I have is one day he asked me to deliver some presents to some of his friends - and one of them was to Beyoncé."

Mr Chaplin still works with DJ Swivel but his main focus now is pursing his own career.

He has been doing a lot of music in Africa with Adekunle Gold.

Mr Chaplin recently worked on one of his songs, which has just hit 1million views on YouTube.