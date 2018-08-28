Heavy Rain

Chocolate frogs and wands galore at Ipswich’s very own Hogwarts

PUBLISHED: 14:39 08 February 2019

Jack and Tom Rose as Harry Potter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jack and Tom Rose as Harry Potter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich Library was jam-packed with gryffindor cloaks, lightning bolt scars and chocolate frogs as Potter fans put on a spellbinding display for Harry Potter Book Night.

Potterheads gathered in the Northgate room at Ipswich Library which was fittingly transformed into the Great Hall at Hogwarts.

Urszula Jakubowska dressed up as Hermione Granger at Ipswich County Library for Harry Potter night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNUrszula Jakubowska dressed up as Hermione Granger at Ipswich County Library for Harry Potter night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Last night more than 25 children put their magical knowledge to the test during a Harry Potter quiz which separated the true wizards from the muggles.

Ruby and Skye Briggs at the Harry Potter quiz evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRuby and Skye Briggs at the Harry Potter quiz evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children dressed up in their favourite characters, including Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and of course, the infamous Harry Potter.

Urszula Jakubowska dressed up as Hermione Granger Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNUrszula Jakubowska dressed up as Hermione Granger Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The different houses battled it out to win a prize, and the best dressed won a mystical gift.

Jack and Tom Rose as Harry Potter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJack and Tom Rose as Harry Potter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One of the parents who attended said: “The room looked lovely and they had gone to such a lot of trouble to transform it into a Hogwart’s experience. The quiz was well planned and great fun with some very generous prizes and gifts.”

Ruby and Skye Briggs at the Harry Potter quiz evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRuby and Skye Briggs at the Harry Potter quiz evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Countywide last night a number of Suffolk’s libraries hosted similar Harry Potter celebrations to mark the annual day. Other events will be continuing across the weekend.

Here are the details of the upcoming events if you wish to attend.

Glemsford Library from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Friday, February 8

Enjoy a sorting hat ceremony, spellbinding readings, the Hidden Hogwarts Quiz or dress up to win a prize.

Stowmarket Library from 5pm on Friday, February 8

Get your hands on the golden snitch in a giant game of Quidditch, watch live magic, enjoy wand duelling and a fancy dress competition.

Sudbury Library from 6.15pm on Friday, February 8

Get dressed up as your favourite Potter character or come in your best muggle outfit along with a sorting hat ceremony, platform 9 & 3/4 craft activities, refreshments and more. Tickets are £3 and accompanying adults go free.

Sudbury Library from 2.30pm to 4pm on Saturday, February 9

The regular lego event will be Harry Potter themed with entry costing 50p.

Kesgrave Library from 3pm to 5pm on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 February

Recreate Hogwarts or one of the fantastic beasts with Lego. Contact Kesgrave on 01473 626103 to attend because space is limited.

