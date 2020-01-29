Harry Potter Book Night: Where you can celebrate it in Suffolk

Jack and Tom Rose at a Harry Potter quiz last year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Harry Potter fans will be transformed into a world of Hogwarts when their favourite book night returns from next week - but where can you mark the special occasion in Suffolk?

Ruby and Skye Briggs at a Harry Potter quiz last year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ruby and Skye Briggs at a Harry Potter quiz last year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event has become a regular fixture on the calendar in recent years, with muggles young and old dressing up as their favourite wizards to mark JK Rowling's hit book series.

This year's celebrations are set to be more popular than ever, focusing on Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire - the fourth book in the the series.

There will also be a chance to win the Triwizard Cup, as well as magical raffles and prizes for the best dressed wizard or witch.

Sophie Green, children's librarian at Suffolk Libraries - which is organising a series of events of Harry Potter Book Night - said: "The Harry Potter titles are incredibly popular and magical books.

Children learn how to make fun potions with Waterstones staff at the 2019 Harry Potter Book Night. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONES Children learn how to make fun potions with Waterstones staff at the 2019 Harry Potter Book Night. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONES

"Each year they are revisited as old favourites by generations, as well as being discovered for the first time by those lucky muggles who have yet to explore the fantastic world of Hogwarts and beyond."

Ipswich

■ Waterstones, Buttermarket - Thursday, February 6 from 7pm to 9pm. Doors open at 6.45pm. This a free event but there are limited spaces, so there is no admittance without a ticket. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. Book in store or call 01473 289044.

■ Gainsborough Community Library, Clapgate Lane - Thursday, February 6 from 3.30pm to 5pm. As well as the Triwizard tournament, people can make Hogwarts candle/pencil holders and badges alongside other fun games. Free entry. Call Gainsborough Library on 01473 927270.

■ Chantry Library, Hawthorn Drive - Friday, February 7 from 3pm to 4.30pm. A treasure hunt will be held, while people will be able to enjoy butterbeer, chocolate frogs and jelly beans. Free activity but there is a small charge for refreshments. Call the library on 01473 927275.

Bury St Edmunds

■ Waterstones, Arc Shopping centre - Thursday, February 6 from 6pm to 7.30pm. Free event but booking is essential. Call the store on 01284 750726.

Colchester

■ Waterstones, High Street - Friday, February 7 from 6.30pm. Put your Potter knowledge to the test in the Harry Potter Book Night Quiz. Fancy dress isn't required but is definitely encouraged. Pre-booking is required, call the store 01206 561307. Maximum of five per team and £2 per person. All ages welcome.

Haverhill

■ Haverhill Library, Camps Road - Thursday, February 6 between 4pm and 5.30pm. Alongside the Triwizard tournament, there will be crafts and a fancy dress competition with the chance to win a Harry Potter Lego set. Tickets are £5 and advance booking is essential. Contact Haverhill Library 01440 848095.

Southwold

■ Southwold Library, North Green - Thursday, February 6 between 6pm and 7pm. Crafts, games and Sorting Hat will all feature at this event, with the best-dressed winning a prize. Free but contact Southwold Library to book on 01502 722519.

Beccles

■ Beccles Library, Blyburgate - Friday, February 7 from 4pm to 5pm. Magical crafts, games and refreshments. Tickets are £3 and advance booking is essential. Contact the library on 01502 442820.

Sudbury

■ Sudbury Library, Market Hill - Monday, February 17 and Friday, February 21, both from 10.30am to noon. Make your own troll bogeys and wands this half-term craft event. Advance booking by contacting the library is essential. Tickets cost £2.50. Sudbury Library is also offering activity packs for £2, a library hunt for Harry Potter characters costing £1 and a free colour-your-sock activity. Contact the library on 01787 321595.

Are you organising a Harry Potter Book Night event in Suffolk or north Essex? Email us here.