WATCH: Ipswich Town stars support Day of Disabilities

06 December, 2018 - 14:20
'Wots Up Warriors' disability football tream train at Portman Road with Harry Wright and Ben Folami

'Wots Up Warriors' disability football tream train at Portman Road with Harry Wright and Ben Folami

Archant

Two of Ipswich Town’s brightest upcoming stars joined in a special day designed to encourage more football programmes for disabled people.

Harry Wright and Ben Folami joined the players of Wots up Warriors as part of the Blues’ support the the English Football League’s Day of Disabilities.

The pair took part in sessions on goalkeeping and finishing with the team on the Fieldturf at the team’s Portman Road ground on Monday, December 4.

Suffolk Football Association also put on training drills.

“It was a pleasure watching the lads train with Harry and Ben,” said Ipswich Town disability liaison officer Lee Smith.

'Wots Up Warriors' disability football tream train at Portman Road with Harry Wright and Ben Folami

“You could see what it meant to the team. They trained with excitement and passion and were full of confidence at the end of the session. They got so much out of it.

“I’d like to thank all who came and took part including Kirsty from Suffolk FA and a special thanks to Harry and Ben for giving up their time and really getting involved with the lads.”

Folami added: “It was a privilege to be involved and help out in any way we can.”

Stab wound caused ‘torrential’ blood loss, murder trial hears

19 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died from a stab wound to the heart which caused “torrential” blood loss, a murder trial has heard.

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures to be scrutinised

11:18 Dominic Moffitt
Alternative routes used during the Orwell Bridge closures are being sought according to a county councillor Picture: SU ANDERSON

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures are being looked at, according to a county councillor.

Live updates as the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial continues

10:58 Tom Potter
Police at the scene of the alleged murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of six people accused of the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens enters its second day today.

Video ‘We can’t keep making excuses’ – Calls to ‘abolish’ mental health trust if rapid turnaround fails

36 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Sandy Martin (Labour MP for Ipswich). Picture: House of Commons

A Suffolk MP will join calls to abolish the region’s mental health trust unless there is clear evidence of significant improvement by the end of January, it has emerged.

Video WATCH: Ipswich Town stars support Day of Disabilities

14:20 Andrew Papworth
'Wots Up Warriors' disability football tream train at Portman Road with Harry Wright and Ben Folami

Two of Ipswich Town’s brightest upcoming stars joined in a special day designed to encourage more football programmes for disabled people.

A12 reopens after four car crash caused major delays

09:01 Will Jefford
The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A12 has reopened after a serious four car collision caused long delays heading towards Ipswich.

Frustrated drivers hit out over ‘utterly ridiculous’ traffic nightmare

09:14 Suzanne Day
Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Drivers have taken to social media to vent their frustration over the gridlock in Ipswich town centre last night after rush hour traffic was brought to a grinding halt.

Thick cloud to produce periodic showers as warm weather takes hold

08:12 Will Jefford
Asperitas Cloud over Ipswich. If you are interested in clouds, take a look at the Cloud Appreciation Society website - amazing images. Also, the Cloud Spotters Guide is a fascinating book.

A grey and gloomy day will see some rainy spells with unseasonably warm weather set to stick around.

Suffolk rap fans publish cookbook featuring recipes from some of the world’s biggest DJs, MCs and producers

08:05 Jessica Hill
Samuel �Fatty� Hemingway and Scott �Booda� Picture: Jahed Quddus

You might not think to associate hip hop with the art of cuisine, but according to Suffolk rapper Scott “Booda” French, “food and rap is a pairing as logical as bacon and eggs”.

‘Float, don’t fight’ - New initiative’s safety tips for those in difficulty in water

11:12 Staff Reporter
Lisa Perry and Kim Lynch from Suffolk Norse Swimming with Nick Ayers of the RNLI at the launch of the swimming safety scheme. Picture: Simon Lee

A pioneering initiative to help keep children safe in and around open water has been launched in Suffolk.

