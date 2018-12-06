Video

WATCH: Ipswich Town stars support Day of Disabilities

'Wots Up Warriors' disability football tream train at Portman Road with Harry Wright and Ben Folami Archant

Two of Ipswich Town’s brightest upcoming stars joined in a special day designed to encourage more football programmes for disabled people.

Harry Wright and Ben Folami joined the players of Wots up Warriors as part of the Blues’ support the the English Football League’s Day of Disabilities.

The pair took part in sessions on goalkeeping and finishing with the team on the Fieldturf at the team’s Portman Road ground on Monday, December 4.

Suffolk Football Association also put on training drills.

“It was a pleasure watching the lads train with Harry and Ben,” said Ipswich Town disability liaison officer Lee Smith.

“You could see what it meant to the team. They trained with excitement and passion and were full of confidence at the end of the session. They got so much out of it.

“I’d like to thank all who came and took part including Kirsty from Suffolk FA and a special thanks to Harry and Ben for giving up their time and really getting involved with the lads.”

Folami added: “It was a privilege to be involved and help out in any way we can.”