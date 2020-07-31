Man accused of murdering wife at farmhouse due in court

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man charged with the murder of his solicitor wife after she was found shot inside their family home is due to appear at court to enter a plea this afternoon.

Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 51, is accused of murdering Silke Hartshorne-Jones at their farmhouse in The Green, Barham, near Ipswich.

Hartshorne-Jones has been remanded in custody since his first appearance in court on May 5.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found lying on the floor upstairs inside the home, with two gunshot wounds, after police were called to the scene at 4.45am on Sunday, May 3.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am.

A postmortem examination confirmed her death was the result of two gunshot wounds.

Detectives arrested Peter Hartshorne-Jones on suspicion of murder.

A trial date has been set for October 26 at Ipswich Crown Court.