Former ‘millionaires hotel’ set to become wedding venue
PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 April 2020
One of Felixstowe’s biggest buildings, the former ‘millionaires hotel’ Harvest House, is set to become the resort’s newest wedding venue.
East Suffolk Council has granted permission for the property – which was converted into 50-plus retirement flats in the 1980s – to host weddings and civil ceremonies and wedding breakfasts and after parties.
The consent will allow the use of three communal/shared rooms in Harvest House in Cobbold Road. No changes will be made to extend or alter the building in any way.
To accommodate guests, Harvest House Ltd, which had hoped to use the Felixstowe Lawn Tennis Club car park, has agreed to create an overspill car park on a grassed area of its own grounds.
The grade 2 listed clifftop building was built in 1903 as the luxury Felix Hotel, serving the rich and famous from far and wide as a holiday accommodation. Before conversion to flats it was used as offices for Fisons and Norsk Hydro.
Its Palm Court, dining room and conservatory remain stunning features of the property.
