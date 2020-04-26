Gallery

Former ‘millionaires hotel’ set to become wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, has secured permission to host weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

One of Felixstowe’s biggest buildings, the former ‘millionaires hotel’ Harvest House, is set to become the resort’s newest wedding venue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Felixstowe's newest wedding venue, Harvest House Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY Felixstowe's newest wedding venue, Harvest House Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

East Suffolk Council has granted permission for the property – which was converted into 50-plus retirement flats in the 1980s – to host weddings and civil ceremonies and wedding breakfasts and after parties.

The consent will allow the use of three communal/shared rooms in Harvest House in Cobbold Road. No changes will be made to extend or alter the building in any way.

To accommodate guests, Harvest House Ltd, which had hoped to use the Felixstowe Lawn Tennis Club car park, has agreed to create an overspill car park on a grassed area of its own grounds.

The grade 2 listed clifftop building was built in 1903 as the luxury Felix Hotel, serving the rich and famous from far and wide as a holiday accommodation. Before conversion to flats it was used as offices for Fisons and Norsk Hydro.

The Palm Court at Harvest House ready for weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY The Palm Court at Harvest House ready for weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Its Palm Court, dining room and conservatory remain stunning features of the property.

Harvest House's Palm Court and dining room will be the centrepieces for the wedding celebrations Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY Harvest House's Palm Court and dining room will be the centrepieces for the wedding celebrations Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Fancy getting married here? Harvest House ready to hold weddings and civil ceremonies Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY Fancy getting married here? Harvest House ready to hold weddings and civil ceremonies Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Harvest House on the clifftops at Felixstowe Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Harvest House on the clifftops at Felixstowe Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

You may also want to watch: