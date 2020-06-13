Final hurdle to overcome for resort’s stunning new wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, is set to hold weddings from next year Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Organisers of a venture to use of one of Felixstowe’s biggest buildings, the former ‘millionaires hotel’ Harvest House, as the resort’s newest wedding venue have just one last hurdle to overcome.

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, was once known as the 'millionaires' hotel' Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY Harvest House, in Felixstowe, was once known as the 'millionaires' hotel' Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

East Suffolk Council has granted permission for the property – which was converted into 50-plus retirement flats in the 1980s – to host weddings and civil ceremonies and wedding breakfasts and after parties.

But the project still needs to gain its marriage licence before weddings can start.

Claire Agnew, of Let’s Party Ltd and part of the management team at Harvest House Weddings, said the coronavirus had delayed preparations and the progress of the project.

“We are still waiting for the marriage licence and we are hoping everything will be ready by February,” she said.

The current restrictions on gatherings meant weddings could not take place at present at the venue in any case.

She added: “It is going to be a beautiful venue and I really can’t wait for it to get off the ground.”

The planning consent allows the use of three communal/shared rooms in Harvest House in Cobbold Road. No changes will be made to extend or alter the building in any way.

To accommodate guests, Harvest House Ltd has agreed to create an overspill car park on a grassed area of its own grounds.

The grade 2 listed clifftop building was built in 1903 as the luxury Felix Hotel, serving the rich and famous from far and wide as a holiday accommodation. Before conversion to flats it was used as offices for Fisons and Norsk Hydro.

Its Palm Court, dining room and conservatory remain stunning features of the property.