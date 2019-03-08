E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Lifeboat launched after children get into difficulty in water

PUBLISHED: 08:59 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 10 August 2019

Five children got into difficulty in the water near Felixstowe Pier Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Five children got into difficulty in the water close to Felixstowe Pier last night, prompting the launch of the Harwich Lifeboat.

The inshore lifeboat crew was launched at 7.35pm in difficult weather conditions but on arrival, the children had made it back to the beach.

They were met by Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team and safety advice was given.

After completing a check along the length of the pier, the lifeboat was released to return to its station.

Daniel Sime, Harwich RNLI press officer, said: "It was a huge relief yesterday evening when everybody was safely ashore.

"The weather during Friday had been warm but with an increasing wind strength ahead of a weather warning coming into force.

"If you are visiting the coast over the weekend or even into next week, please take extra care, don't put yourself in danger by being close to the sea wall and large waves, it really can take just one wave to take you off your feet."

