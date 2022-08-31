Woman drifting in and out of consciousness rescued from sea at Felixstowe

The RNLI were called to two incidents in Felixstowe - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

An RNLI crew was called to rescue a young woman who was drifting in and out of consciousness in the sea at Felixstowe over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The incident happened at 8.10pm on Friday in the sea at Cobbold Point in the coastal Suffolk town.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service requested the help of RNLI volunteers from Harwich for a woman who had been out with friends, but was drifting in and out of consciousness.

The woman was transported to shore by lifeboat where she was met by ambulance and paramedics.

It was the first incident in Felixstowe over the Bank Holiday weekend for the RNLI crew from Harwich.

Crews were then called again on Sunday at about 6.50pm to assist a broken-down boat which was 300 metres offshore at the entrance to the River Deben.

An RNLI lifeboat was dispatched and towed the boat, with its four occupants, to Shotley Marina, where they were placed in the care of Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team.

At 1pm on Monday, the Coastguard alerted the RNLI to reports of a person experiencing difficulty in the water close to Landguard Point, Felixstowe.

However, upon arrival, the crew discovered that the person had been rescued and was in the care of paramedics.

The fourth call came on Tuesday morning, August 30, when someone was reported to be in difficulty in the water off Harwich Green, Essex.

A lifeboat was launched and the casualty was brought ashore and placed in the care of Walton's Coastguard rescue team.

Before this weekend, Harwich RNLI had experienced its quietest August for seven years.

​Harwich RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager Peter Bull, said: "I believe the local community, and those visiting the coast heeding safety advice, and respecting the water, has resulted in the lowest number of call outs for an August in seven years for the Harwich volunteers, for which I can’t thank them enough for.

"This did mean however, the weekend came as a bit of a shock for the crew members, especially those who have recently joined, but still responded each time to their pagers with dedication and professionalism."