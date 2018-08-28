Man arrested following death of pedestrian

Harwich Road, in Lawford, where a pedestrain was kiilled following a collision with a car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a car in Harwich Road, Lawford, early this morning.

Essex Police were called shortly after 2.20am today to the incident but the victim, who is described as a male, died at the scene.

A 20-year-old man from the Clacton area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody where he is being questioned.

The road is closed just outside Lawford and will be shut for most of the day while officers carry out forensic examinations. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk