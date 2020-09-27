Suffolk’s most wanted: Have you seen these men?

These four criminals are currently wanted by Suffolk Constabulary and anyone who believes they may have seen them, or who has any information regarding their whereabouts, is urged to contact police on 101.

Gary Jolly

Gary Jolly, 41, from the Haverhill area, is wanted on recall to prison and for breaching of a court order.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build and bald.

Jolly has connections to Haverhill and Ashen in north Essex.

Anyone who believes they have seen Jolly, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Haverhill Police Station on 101.

Timothy Stone-Parker

Hollesley Bay absconder Timothy Stone-Parker, 24, was found to be missing from the prison around 6.30pm hours on Wednesday, August 5.

Initial enquiries failed to locate Stone-Parker, who is serving a six-and-a-half year sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary and has connections to Cambridgeshire.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, brown hair, green eyes and is clean shaven. He has a scar on the left side of his face.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him or anyone with information about where he is to contact them on 101. You should not approach him or take any further action.

Russell George

54-year-old Russell George hails from the Lowestoft area.

He is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

George is described as white, about 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, and has hazel-coloured eyes and short grey hair.

Anyone who has seen him, or a man matching the description given or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101.

Gerry Sargeant

Hollesley Bay prisoner Gerry Sargeant, 61, was due to return to the jail at 8pm on Friday, September 9, after being released on temporary licence to attend a work placement in Bury St Edmunds, which he travelled to on a motorcycle.

He is serving a 15-year prison sentence for robbery and theft.

Sargeant is described as 5ft 11in tall, of thin build, with brown eyes, white hair, clean shaven and tattoos on both forearms. The motorbike he was riding is a red Honda 125cc, registration number AO11 VMZ.

Sargeant has links to London and members of the public are advised not to approach him.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Sergeant, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 65107/18.