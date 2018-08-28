Partly Cloudy

House fire spreads to roof of home next door

PUBLISHED: 14:59 30 January 2019

Firefighters are tackling the blaze in Haverhill Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a house in Haverhill, Suffolk.

Flames have taken hold of the first floor in a two-storey, semi-detached house in Lulworth Drive – and the fire has spread to the roof, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire has also spread to the roof of a neighbouring property, they added.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 2pm today.

Three fire engines are in attendance, from Haverhill and Clare – and firefighters are using breathing apparatus and fire hoses to try and extinguish the flames.

Police are also at the scene, in case any road closures are needed.

No roads are currently shut.

Stay with us for updates on this developing news story as we receive further information from the emergency services.

