Hawaiian shirts to mark 10 years since passing of 'real character' Adrian

Adrian at the Cock and Pye pub in 2006

An event to mark the 10-year anniversary of the death of "one of Ipswich's charismatic and charming characters" is set to take place next Friday.

Adrian Caldwell, a former publican of the Cock and Pye on Upper Brook Street, passed away from cancer 10 years ago at the age of 47.

His funeral stood out as, following advice he gave to friends of family prior to his death, scores of mourners arrived wearing Hawaiian shirts.

"He told us to do that, have a good party and help Macmillan, who were their for him until the moment he died", said Steven Wells, one of the organisers of the anniversary event and former friend of Adrian's.

"The funeral truly represented the man he was."

In a celebration of his life, crowds will once again gather at the Cock and Pye, wearing Hawaiian shirts and having a good party.

A strong turnout is expected, with all proceeds being donated to Macmillan.

"He did so much for so many and touched a huge amount of lives", said Simon.

"This event will mark the memory of one of Ipswich's charismatic and charming characters.

"Even a decade on, he is still greatly missed."