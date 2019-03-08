Boys aged 15 found with ‘zombie killer’, sword and drugs outside shop

Two 15-year-old boys have received custodial sentences after being found with a ‘zombie killer’ knife and a sword outside an Ipswich branch of the Co-op.

The teenagers, who cannot be named due to their ages, were found in possession of the blades outside the Hawthorn Drive Co-op, in Chantry, at 5pm on Tuesday.

Both of the boys, originally from London, admitted possessing bladed articles in a public place when they appeared in custody before magistrates on Thursday.

One also admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin after being found with about 80 drug wraps in a plastic bag during the same search.

He had been under observation by police officers before being found with the drugs and a 40-50cm bladed sword.

The boy denied street-dealing but admitted intent to supply the drugs, which he claimed had been left in his possession.

Solicitor David Allan said: “It’s an all too familiar story of being approached and subjected to a degree of menacing pressure – although no one is suggesting this is a case where duress was applied.”

The boy, who had three previous knife possession convictions on his record, was handed an 18-month detention and training order.

Prosecutor Sandra Dyer said the other boy told police he found the sheathed ‘zombie killer’ knife in a bush.

The weapon was discovered on him by youth gang prevention unit officers patrolling the area for missing teenagers.

The court heard he had been convicted of knife possession on two previous occasions in the last 18 months and had been released from a three-month period of detention for robbery, under another three months’ supervision, in February.

Mr Allan said the boy maintained his account of what happened but accepted there was no reasonable excuse for carrying the “ferocious looking” knife.

“As horrendous an implement as it appears, it was never taken out of his clothing,” argued Mr Allan, who said the boy had been under a degree of pressure and coercion to move to Suffolk in the last week.

The boy, who will be recalled from the licence period of his previous sentence, was handed another 12 months detention – of which he will serve six months before being released into a supervised training programme.