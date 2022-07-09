News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Road closures in place after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:24 AM July 9, 2022
Updated: 11:52 AM July 9, 2022
The emergency services were called to a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

The emergency services were called to a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk police were called at around 10.30am this morning (July 9) to reports of a collision at the roundabout leading to Hawthorn Drive, Sprites Lane and Belmont Road. 

Fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook were called to the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area due to temporary road closures in place and to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. 

Suffolk fire service says the incident may take "several hours" to clear. Meanwhile, Ipswich Buses says services in the area have been affected.

More to follow.


