Flames engulf 100 tonnes of straw in Felixstowe haystack blaze

PUBLISHED: 20:45 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:45 20 August 2019

Fire crews tackled a blaze close to Marsh Lane in Felixstowe Picture: WILL BRAME

Archant

Fire crews attended the scene of haystack fire in Felixstowe today where 100 tonnes of straw went up in flames.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters attended the incident after receiving reports of a fire in a field off Marsh Lane.

Two crews - from Ipswich east and Felixstowe - were sent to tackle the fire.

A spokesman said: "The firefighters have been there since 3.30pm.

"It is a haystack fire near Felixstowe Ferry, close to the golf course.

"100 tonnes of bailed straw has caught alight.

"Crews are still in the process of dampening down.

"With such a large amount of material at the location, they are staying on site to make sure it does not reignite."

