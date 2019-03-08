Video
Flames engulf 100 tonnes of straw in Felixstowe haystack blaze
PUBLISHED: 20:45 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:45 20 August 2019
Archant
Fire crews attended the scene of haystack fire in Felixstowe today where 100 tonnes of straw went up in flames.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters attended the incident after receiving reports of a fire in a field off Marsh Lane.
Two crews - from Ipswich east and Felixstowe - were sent to tackle the fire.
A spokesman said: "The firefighters have been there since 3.30pm.
"It is a haystack fire near Felixstowe Ferry, close to the golf course.
"100 tonnes of bailed straw has caught alight.
"Crews are still in the process of dampening down.
"With such a large amount of material at the location, they are staying on site to make sure it does not reignite."