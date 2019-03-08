Plans for 24-bed head injury centre submitted to Borough Council

The Stephen Hawking Neuro Centre, is planned to be built in the Ravenswood part of Ipswich. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS Archant

Brain injury patients are set to be offered their own ‘home from home’ after plans were revealed for a new 24-bed residential unit at Ravenswood.

Plans for the Stephen Hawking Neuro Centre, which will be built by Headway Suffolk have been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS Plans for the Stephen Hawking Neuro Centre, which will be built by Headway Suffolk have been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

The plans, submitted by Headway Suffolk, would allow those who may otherwise have been made homeless as a result of their neurological condition to have somewhere to recuperate, while offering further medical attention for those being discharged from hospital.

Headway Suffolk say the new centre, which will honour Professor Stephen Hawking, will provide a day centre hub as well as the residential accommodation so that patients can get the right support close to home.

The new build would be located next to Bluebird Lodge, an existing community hospital, in Mansbrook Boulevard, Ravenswood.

Plans have now been sumbitted to Ispwich Borough Council for approval.

The Headway building will house 24 rooms for patients who have suffered brain injuries. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS The Headway building will house 24 rooms for patients who have suffered brain injuries. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Helen Fairweather, chief executive of the charity, said: “Headway Suffolk is very excited about the progress it is making with the building of the Professor Stephen Hawking Neuro Centre.

“Planning permission is being sought to build this iconic building and we anticipate the council will make a decision on the planning application within the next few months.

“The Professor Stephen Hawking Neuro Centre will offer day rehab to any one in the area with a neurological condition. There will be residential facilities for 24 people saving them from being homeless, or in inappropriate provision.”

While they await the council’s decision the charity are entering into detailed discussions with social care and health teams about how the provision could be best used.

They have also launched a fundraising drive to boost the cash pot for the centre.

“The charity has launched a £5 million funding appeal,” said the chief executive.

In total, there will be 26 bedrooms in the new development. One will be for a carer and another will act as a restbite room.

Every bedroom will have an accessible toilet and shower room as well as its own ‘front door’. Each room will be painted different colours to help make them individual so the residents feel at home.

Anyone who wants to donate or fundraise should phone 01473 712225 or email here.