CCG calls for people to share their medical records

Health officials are calling for more people to share their medical history as they say it could help in medical emergencies.

Almost 100,000 have signed up to share their personal health records in Suffolk since the start of 2018.

Records from Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) show that 271,000 people are currently signed up to the sharing scheme compared to 175,000 in January 2018.

Health experts say that signing up to the scheme could assist in care being delivered more effectively to patients during an emergency.

Dr John Oates, a GP in Saxmundham and a member of the Governing Body of CCG said: “Agreeing to share your health record is one of the best ways of ensuring that you receive effective and speedy treatment in an emergency.

“Most people have a summary care record which contains very basic health information which is created from your GP record.

“In an emergency, such as seeing an out-of-hours doctor or if you are taken to A&E, the health professional treating you will only have access to that basic information.

“By consenting to share additional information, potentially vital extra information can be added.”

Officials also say that patients will have the option of having their full record shared, enabling professionals treating you to know more about your health and medical history so they can deliver the most effective and speedy treatment.

Dr Oates said: “I would encourage everyone to give the NHS and themselves the gift of record sharing this Christmas. You just need to speak to the receptionist at your GP practice or print off a form and hand it in.”

