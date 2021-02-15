News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Air ambulance lands at Ipswich park after man suffers medical emergency

Sophie Barnett

Published: 11:53 AM February 15, 2021   
The air ambulance landed in Ipswich last night to respond to a medical emergency.

The air ambulance landed in Ipswich last night to respond to a medical emergency.

A man has been taken to Ipswich Hospital after suffering a medical emergency at a home near Gippeswyk Park.

Two ambulances, the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a community first responder all attended the medical emergency at a property in Barnard Square shortly after 4pm on Sunday. 

Pictures taken by a passer-by showed the air ambulance landing at Gippeswyk Park in the south west of the town.

The onlooker said the ambulance left the area shortly after 6pm with its blue lights on. 

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics attended the scene shortly after 4pm to tend to a male patient. 

The man was transported to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and treatment. 

