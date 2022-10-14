Pressure on as 62% of residents want air pollution made a priority

Pressure is mounting on local authorities to tackle air pollution in Ipswich after a survey found 62% of residents want it made a priority - Credit: Simon Parker

Pressure is mounting on local authorities to tackle air pollution in Ipswich after a survey found 62% of residents want it made a priority.

The data comes from a survey conducted by the town's Green Party over a series of dates from April.

Only 3% said they didn't believe further action needed to be taken, while the remaining 35% said they didn't know.

The Green Party also said a large number of residents have raised specific concerns about air pollution around schools, and the need for a joined-up transport strategy to reduce traffic levels on domestic streets.

The results come after Suffolk County Council launched a survey of its own which aims to measure current levels of understanding about air quality and current work going on in the area to mitigate its impact.

It is believed that more than 38,000 Ipswich residents are living within 500m of areas with air pollution levels above the national target.

Government modelling also predicts that around 65 people across the town die from illnesses related to poor air quality every year.

Tom Wilmot, a local teacher and Green Party candidate for the Alexandra ward, welcomed the council's response, but added: "It's important that it goes beyond surveys and awareness raising.

"We call on both the county and borough councils to come together to deliver the meaningful change to our streets and transport networks which will urgently bring air pollution down to legal and government target levels - and keep it there."

Following the announcement of Suffolk County Council's survey, councillor Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health and protection at the council, said: “Poor air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK, as long-term exposure to air pollution can cause and exacerbate chronic conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as lung cancer, leading to reduced life expectancy.

"I encourage residents to get involved by completing the survey or attending this event you can help inform future work to improve air quality.”

