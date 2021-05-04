News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Premature baby clothes and infant loss care packages delivered to maternity ward

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM May 4, 2021   
Ipswich Hospital Shining Star

Ipswich Hospital's maternity wards received care packages from Shining Star's Kylie Dorling and Laura Leathers - Credit: Shining Star

Care packages have been delivered to Ipswich Hospital by a baby loss charity to help parents when they most need it.

Shining Star, founded recently, has given 60 blue and pink gift bags to parents who have delivered premature babies or experiencing baby loss. 

The charity has also donated clothes for premature babies, made by Shining Star volunteers, to the neonatal Framingham Ward and the maternity delivery suite Deben Ward. 

Shining Star visits Ipswich hospital and delivers car packages to maternity ward

Shining Star visits Ipswich Hospital and delivers car packages to maternity ward - Credit: Shining Star

Shining Star founder Kylie Dorling, from Chantry, explained her own baby loss made her realise how normal baby clothes are not suitable for those born prematurely as they are too big. 

Ms Dorling along with her partner Andrew Perks and Laura and Peter Leathers - as well as Karen Lea, Sarah Saggers and Tracey Bailey, who do the bulk of the knitting -  are aiming to change this and help those who have recently had premature babies. 

Kylie Dorling and Laura Leathers donated care packages to Ipswich Hospital maternity unit

Kylie Dorling and Laura Leathers donated care packages to Ipswich Hospital maternity unit - Credit: Shining Star

It is also hoped when more coronavirus restrictions are relaxed that the volunteers can start a support group for those who have experienced baby loss in the Chantry area.

You may also want to watch:

To make the care packages and clothes Shining Star volunteers raise money through donations and online events. 

To donate, click here or join Shining Star by searching Facebook.

Ipswich Hospital
Ipswich News

