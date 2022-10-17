Busineswoman's 'exemplary care' after first mammogram uncovers cancer

A Kesgrave gardening expert has praised the care and kindness she received after a check-up uncovered her cancer.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ruth Goudy, who together with her husband Paul runs Kiln Farm Nursery and Garden Centre, shared her story after being diagnosed with breast cancer in March.

The cancer was discovered after her first routine mammogram.

The 52-year-old, from Kesgrave, is now in remission after having surgery and radiotherapy.

She said that the care she received from East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) was “exemplary” and exceeded her expectations.

She said: “Life is precious, and I feel like they have given me it back. I am so grateful and always will be.”

To say thank you for the care she received, Ruth is throwing her weight behind the Blossom Appeal and helping to raise money towards a state-of-the-art breast care centre in Ipswich Hospital.

Ms Goudy said: “I was given a dedicated nurse who explained everything to me and urged me to call straight away if anything was worrying me. Her kind face and gentle voice was such a reassurance and I am very grateful to her.

“However, many questions I asked about my treatment, the staff were always happy to help. They also gave me leaflets about each stage of my treatment, which meant I had something to check on if I forgot anything or began to worry.

“If I started to feel stressed, I would spend 15 minutes in the hospital garden. I love plants so found this so therapeutic, and one day I was even able to do a bit of dead heading.”

The Blossom Appeal charity is asking for the public’s support to raise the final funds needed to complete the project.

The breast care centre, which is due for completion this winter, needs a few extra touches to help patients feel as comfortable as possible when they come for treatment, such as artwork for the waiting areas and corridors.

Ms Goudy added: “I would encourage people to support the charity if they can, as bringing everything into one place would help to reduce stress for patients.

“I had my radiotherapy in the Woolverstone Macmillan Centre and found that environment really lovely – it would be great to replicate a similar feel in the new breast care centre.

“Everyone’s cancer journey is different and there is no single answer as to how to cope as everyone finds their own way. For me, the kindness of everyone at Ipswich Hospital had a huge impact and I cannot praise them highly enough.”