Hospital apologises over blue badge parking confusion

Ipswich Hospital has apologised to patients who have experienced "issues" with blue badge registration while building works have been ongoing at the site.

Trevor King took his 89-year-old mother to visit the dermatologist at the hospital last week and reported he spent 45 minutes trying to get her disabled parking badge authorised.

Mr King wrote to acting chief executive Neill Moloney, who apologised and said a review would be undertaken.

He said: "We made our way to park near entrance 15 and used her blue badge.

"The parking notices say you need to register the blue badge at the reception in the hospital - but don't give enough detail about which reception nor mention that the blue badge owner has to do this.

"I spent 45 minutes being passed from four receptions, including entrance lobby 15, oncology, dermatology and finally was told to go all the way to main reception.

"The last desk told me I had to go somewhere else and finally mentioned that the blue badge holder had to attend.

"After I said I wasn't going anywhere else the desk staff supervisor very kindly just authorised the badge.

"How can people with disabilities be made to do this? The so-called system was obviously never thought through in terms of the daily impact it has on disabled people with a blue badge visiting the hospital.

"I'm extremely clinically vulnerable but was made to tour the entire hospital."

Paul Fenton, director of estates and facilities at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said: "We apologise this happened and for the inconvenience caused.

"We know there have been some issues with directing people to the correct place to register their blue badges while building works have been carried out at Ipswich Hospital.

"We're grateful for this feedback and our parking team is working on making the process easier for Blue Badge holders, as promised by Neill Moloney in his response to the letter received."

Building work has been ongoing at Ipswich Hospital for months, with the new south main entrance opening at the end of November.-

Further big builds include the construction of the new the Urgent Treatment Centre and Emergency Department.