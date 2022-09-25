News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Village publicans walk 26 miles for Macmillan

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 8:00 AM September 25, 2022
Bramford Cock landlady and chef, Teresa Brinkley and Leon Studd.

Bramford Cock landlady and chef, Teresa Brinkley, 51, and Leon Studd, 45, travelled from Kentwell Hall in Long Melford to Flatford Mill as part of the charity's 'Mighty Hike' - Credit: The Bramford Cock

Two village publicans who walked a marathon 26 miles for charity have raised more than £1,500 for the Macmillan charity.

Bramford Cock landlady and chef, Teresa Brinkley, 51, and Leon Studd, 45, travelled from Kentwell Hall in Long Melford to Flatford Mill as part of the charity's 'Mighty Hike'.

A total of £1,760 was raised at a series of live music fundraising events at the pub.

"It was challenging," said Teresa.

"The hills in particular were very difficult.

"But we wanted a challenge and to raise money for cancer support so I'm glad we did it.

"I'm planning to do the walk again in the future. If I do, I want to be more prepared - particularly for those hills!"

If you would like to get involved with Macmillan's Mighty Hike, you can register your interest here.




Charity Fundraiser
Suffolk

