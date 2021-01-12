Published: 5:42 PM January 12, 2021

Brunswick Road Post Office in Ipswich has had to close temporarily after a regular customer tested positive for Covid-19 - Credit: Google

An Ipswich post office has had to close temporarily due to a regular customer testing positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman for the Post Office today confirmed the Brunswick Road Post Office branch is currently closed, with no opening date yet announced.

The spokesman said: "It is closed as a result of a customer having a positive Covid test result. We’re still waiting to hear from the operator when it will re-open. In the meantime, customers should use our nearby Selkirk Road or Cauldwell Hall Road branches."

Operators of the branch and attached convenience store posted on the Brunswick Road Post Office Facebook page: "Hi guys, with one of our regular customers confirming a positive case of Covid, we have unfortunately had to close the post office and shop as a health precaution for us and our customers.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this will cause but we have had to make this decision for the safety of us, our families and also the general public."

"We will keep you guys posted on here when we will be open again. Thank you all for your cooperation, we will be back before you know it."

Customers have sent messages of support, saying the shop staff are doing the right thing and wishing well to them and the customer who tested positive for coronavirus.



