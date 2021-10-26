News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Cardinal Practice 'access issues' to be discussed at key NHS meeting

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:00 AM October 26, 2021   
Ipswich GP surgeries and Maddie Baker-Woods

Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commission Group chief operating officer Maddie Baker-Woods will give an update on Cardinal Medical Practice. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/ Gregg Brown

Access to Cardinal Medical Practice in Ipswich is set to be discussed at an NHS meeting following complaints from patients and the local MP. 

Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commission Group's chief operating officer Maddie Baker-Woods will give an update on the merged doctor surgery, which includes Norwich Road, Chesterfield Drive, Norwich Road and Deben Road, at 2pm today. 

She will talk about how the surgery is addressing access issues, which MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Dr Dan Poulter raised concerns about with the Care Quality Commission in September. 

The practicing doctor wants action on lengthy waits to book appointments, lack of phone/video consultations and lack of timely face-to-face consultations. 

Cardinal Medical Practice has attempted to address these issues, delivering 12,130 appointments, using E-consult so patients do not need an appointment and getting two new GPs and more medical staff in August

A surgery spokesperson said in September: “We recognise that this merger has been challenging for patients and our hardworking staff and we apologise for the inconvenience."

A recording of the CCG meeting will be available within 24 hours at ipswichandeastsuffolkccg.nhs.uk

NHS
Dan Poulter
Ipswich News

