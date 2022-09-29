'Super surgery' plans to take another step forward

Details of the next steps to build a 'super surgery' in the town have been revealed.

A report to Ipswich Borough Council's executive which meets on Tuesday, October 4, sets out the task of appointing the lead consultant and the main contractor for the development.

It is part of a vision to move the Cardinal Medical Practice, which has surgeries on Norwich Road, Chesterfield Drive and Deben Road, into more modern facilities on the site of the old Tooks Factory, in the north west of the town.

As part of the tender process set out in the report, the main contractor is due to be appointed by November 2023, with works commencing on site in January 2024.

One of the key considerations set out in the report is for the chosen contractors to deliver the completed-on site build by June 2025.

At the meeting, members will focus on project procurement and the work that is due to be undertaken.

The new surgery will be built for Suffolk Primary Care by a partnership between the NHS and Ipswich Council, which owns the land it will be built on.

The report says: “The new primary care hub will provide modern facilities which accommodate the changing nature of general practice; provision of a pharmacy, and future proofing for further population growth.”

The new surgery will include 29 clinic rooms, 11 nurse rooms and a minor operating suite.

A ten-week consultation period for patients and those with an interest in healthcare in the area ended in May.

1,507 members of the public took part in the consultations and submitted their feedback with transport to the new site a key priority.

James Cucchiarra, managing director of Suffolk Primary Care, previously said that he will "keep the patients up to date with progress" and assured that they will do "all they can to make the transformation of services as smooth and seamless as possible".

Once the Tooks GP opens, Deben Road and Chesterfield Drive buildings will be disposed of - but the Norwich Road surgery is likely to be retained, mainly for administrative uses.