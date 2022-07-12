Ipswich care provider rated 'good' in first CQC inspection

Proficient Community Care Services have been rated 'good' in its first CQC inspection - Credit: Care Quality Commission

An Ipswich care provider has been rated 'good' in its first inspection from the Care Quality Commission.

Proficient Community Care Services, a domiciliary support organisation, received the rating for the quality of its safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

Daniel Mafimisebi, registered manager at the company, said: "We're feeling really good about this report.

"It's a validation of all the hard work we've put in.

"There are of course areas of improvement where we'll be doing more to get an 'outstanding' in our next report."

Proficient Community Care Services specialise in caring for dementia, learning disabilities, mental health conditions, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.

They began operating last year, with CQC inspectors attending three times across May and June 2022.

The report highlighted a number of positives, including "brilliant" support and treatment, safe risk management and high levels of staff satisfaction.

The organisation's next inspection will be within the next five years.