'Small number' of Chantry Academy pupils test positive for Covid

Published: 8:43 AM March 23, 2021

Four pupils at Chantry Academy have tested positive for Covid-19 - Credit: Gregg Brown

A small number of people at Ipswich's Chantry Academy are self-isolating following positive coronavirus tests.

The four positive tests among students come following the start of a testing regime, which sees students test for the virus twice weekly at home.

A spokesman for the Active Learning Trust, which runs the school, said a small number of close contacts to the pupils are also self-isolating following the weekend's test results.

The spokesman said: “We want to thank everyone who has been involved with the roll out of the lateral flow testing at Chantry Academy to allow students and staff to return to the classroom this month.

“Safety is always our highest priority and in line with Government guidelines, these students are now self-isolating at home along with a small number of close contacts of the individuals.

"Home learning resources have been provided for all students affected.”

The spokesman did not confirm how many people are self-isolating.