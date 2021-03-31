Pharmacy apologises after prescription delays

Published: 11:14 AM March 31, 2021

Lloyds Pharmacy on Hawthorn Drive in Ipswich is being taken over by new management - Credit: Google Street View

A Lloyds Pharmacy in Ipswich has apologised after residents experienced difficulties in getting their prescriptions filled.

Last week, the pharmacy in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry struggled to make up new and repeat medications when customers came in.

New owners are taking over the site, which Lloyds says is a reason for any issues.

A Lloyds spokesperson said in a statement: "We fully understand the impact of this change in management, especially for people that have been customers for a long period of time.

"Everything remains as normal and repeat prescription services will be continuing.

You may also want to watch:

"However, we are currently making up medications when customers come in due to the changeover.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused but would like to reassure our patients that we are doing all that we can to support a smooth transition and ensure continuity of their medicines and care."