Stroke survivor cut off from family in lockdown returns home
- Credit: Liane Stone
Mum Liane Stone has had to learn to move her arms and legs again after what was initially thought to be a migraine turned out to be a stroke.
Mrs Stone, from Coddenham, first noticed something was wrong when her face and arm went numb back in October 2019.
She then went into Ipswich Hospital, where medics at first thought she had a migraine before discovering the then 48-year-old was having a stroke.
"I didn't know if I'd live or I'd die," she said. "I then had a major stroke in the hospital with blood clots in quite a few places.
"I was told I may never walk or talk again."
You may also want to watch:
She remained in hospital for five months until she was well enough to be transferred to Caroline House in Norwich for rehabilitation.
Husband Adrian, known as Ade, managed to visit her in Norwich twice before lockdown came into force in March last year - leaving Mrs Stone cut off from her friends and family.
Most Read
- 1 Film crews spotted in Ipswich town centre
- 2 CCTV issued after man 'spits' at women in central Ipswich
- 3 Could restaurant move into closed Little Waitrose in Ipswich?
- 4 Ipswich man charged with attempted murder
- 5 ‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells vast majority of Ipswich Town squad to find new clubs
- 6 Felixstowe man found with child porn given suspended sentence
- 7 Man accused of stealing phone from woman in Ipswich street
- 8 Duo jailed after 63 bags of cocaine found in hotel room
- 9 Meet the Ipswich teenage singer who gave £17.5k away to charity
- 10 Lorry driver charged after £8.5m cocaine seizure
"I did miss my family lots," she said, before adding "I don't really don't look back on what happened then. I get on with things as best as I can."
Restrictions eased last summer Mrs Stone asked her family not to visit as she would only have been able to see them through a piece of glass, instead she waited until she was discharged in August to be reunited with her loved ones.
During her stay she kept in touch with her family via a nightly 7pm phone call, and she spent time doing puzzles and colouring, which helped with her hand mobility.
"I did get so bored," she admitted.
Since returning home and rebuilding her strength, Mrs Stone has decided she wants to raise money for the stroke ward at Ipswich Hospital and Caroline House, both of which helped her during her recovery.
Mrs Stone will cycle the distance between the two health care facilities from home using a sitting down peddle bike.
But her friends and family will be riding from Ipswich to Norwich and back again in September if it's safe to support her cause.
Mrs Stone has now returned to RG Carter in Ipswich, where she has worked for 24 years.
"They have been absolutely tremendous through this scary time of my life and so supportive," she said.
Mrs Stone wants to raise £10,000 through Just Giving and has already got over £1,000 in donations.
To donate please visit here.