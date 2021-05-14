News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Stroke survivor cut off from family in lockdown returns home

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM May 14, 2021   
Liane Stone spent five months in Ipswich Hospital before being transferred to Caroline House in Norwich. 

Liane Stone spent five months in Ipswich Hospital before being transferred to Caroline House in Norwich.

Mum Liane Stone has had to learn to move her arms and legs again after what was initially thought to be a migraine turned out to be a stroke.

Mrs Stone, from Coddenham, first noticed something was wrong when her face and arm went numb back in October 2019.

She then went into Ipswich Hospital, where medics at first thought she had a migraine before discovering the then 48-year-old was having a stroke.

"I didn't know if I'd live or I'd die," she said. "I then had a major stroke in the hospital with blood clots in quite a few places. 

"I was told I may never walk or talk again."

She remained in hospital for five months until she was well enough to be transferred to Caroline House in Norwich for rehabilitation.

Husband Adrian, known as Ade, managed to visit her in Norwich twice before lockdown came into force in March last year - leaving Mrs Stone cut off from her friends and family.

Liane Stone's stepson Tom, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and children Archie and Nylah-Rose called Mrs Stone missed her

Liane Stone's stepson Tom, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and children Archie and Nylah-Rose, missed her as she recovered

"I did miss my family lots," she said, before adding "I don't really don't look back on what happened then. I get on with things as best as I can."

Liane Stone and her husband Ade when she returned home from Caroline House. 

Liane Stone and her husband Ade when she returned home from Caroline House.

Restrictions eased last summer Mrs Stone asked her family not to visit as she would only have been able to see them through a piece of glass, instead she waited until she was discharged in August to be reunited with her loved ones. 

During her stay she kept in touch with her family via a nightly 7pm phone call, and she spent time doing puzzles and colouring, which helped with her hand mobility. 

"I did get so bored," she admitted.

Since returning home and rebuilding her strength, Mrs Stone has decided she wants to raise money for the stroke ward at Ipswich Hospital and Caroline House, both of which helped her during her recovery.

After Liane Stone has a stroke, she was transferred to Caroline House in Norwich

After Liane Stone had a stroke, she was transferred from Ipswich Hospital to Caroline House in Norwich

Mrs Stone will cycle the distance between the two health care facilities from home using a sitting down peddle bike. 

But her friends and family will be riding from Ipswich to Norwich and back again in September if it's safe to support her cause. 

Mrs Stone has now returned to RG Carter in Ipswich, where she has worked for 24 years. 

"They have been absolutely tremendous through this scary time of my life and so supportive," she said. 

Mrs Stone wants to raise £10,000 through Just Giving and has already got over £1,000 in donations.

To donate please visit here

