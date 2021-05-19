Support groups tell of mental health pressures on young people in Suffolk
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
People involved in mental health support in Suffolk have spoken of their concern over pressures facing young people.
The comments come after it was confirmed the body of a 17-year-old boy had been found in the River Orwell on Tuesday morning. Police had earlier received reports concerning the safety of a person seen on the Orwell Bridge.
The tragic news comes after a 16-year-old boy died in March, after falling from the railway viaduct in Spring Road, Ipswich.
The circumstances around both cases are unknown, and inquests will be held in due course.
Last night, support organisations said the news was devastating.
Bec Jasper, co-director of the Suffolk-based support organisation Parents and Carers Together (PACT) said: "On behalf of PACT, we send our deepest and most sincere condolences to this young man and his family and friends. We are truly devastated for this family."
Commenting generally on the issue of mental health, Mrs Jasper said the pressures young people are under today should never be underestimated.
"It is everyone's responsibility to make sure we know the signs and symptoms of poor mental health, listen non-judgementally, show kindness and provide appropriate and timely support when people reach out.
Nancy Merford, of Suffolk Young People's Health Project (4YP), said: "While the pandemic has been difficult and many people have experienced new stresses and anxieties, it has served to highlight the need for prevention work and easy access to mental health support services."
She added that uncertainty about exams, college and university courses had led to stress and anxiety for many young people, on top of the isolation of lockdown.
Everett O'Donoghue, Suffolk's young people’s mental health champion, said today: "Covid and lockdown have added to pressure on young people, especially those who already had mental health issues before the pandemic."
Last week, it was revealed there has been an increasing number of young people in Suffolk seeking mental health support as the impact of the coronavirus lockdown takes its toll.
The rise in demand for youth mental health support was one of the issues revealed during Welcome Back to Wellbeing, a one-day event held by the EADT and Ipswich Star, which brought together health professionals, support services and those who have experience of mental health challenges.
Those in need of help can contact the following local and national services below:
First Response
Call 0808 196 3494 to speak to someone on the 24-hour mental health crisis line. If anyone is at serious risk of harm, call 999 and ask for the police. For non-life threatening medical situations, call NHS111 on 111.
NSFT Wellbeing service
Wellbeing Suffolk offers help and support to improve people's wellbeing and manage stress, low mood and anxiety. Call 0300 123 1503, 9am-5pm, or visit www.wellbeingnands.co.uk/suffolk/
Children and Young People's Emotional Wellbeing Hub
The Emotional Wellbeing Hub provides information, advice, and guidance if you are worried about the mental health of a child or young person aged 0-25 years, or you're a young person experiencing emotional wellbeing difficulties. https://www.suffolk.gov.uk/children-families-and-learning/suffolk-children-and-young-peoples-emotional-wellbeing-hub/
The ACE Project
Supporting young people in Suffolk to Achieve, Connect and Enjoy for Wellbeing.
07413381461
www.theaceproject.org.uk
Samaritans
Every day, Samaritans responds to around 10,000 calls for help.
Call free 116 123, or visit
www.samaritans.org
StayAlive app
The StayAlive app is a suicide prevention resource for the UK, packed full of useful information and tools to help you stay safe in crisis.
Download the StayAlive
app from the App Store or Google Play, or visit
www.stayalive.app
Kooth
A free online counselling and emotional wellbeing support service for young people.
www.kooth.com
Suffolk Mind
Suffolk Mind provides support and information for everyone on anything from wellbeing to ‘severe and enduring’ mental ill-health.
www.suffolkmind.org.uk
Suffolk Parent Carer Network
A voluntary organisation of parents and carers of children and young people with additional needs and/or disabilities in Suffolk.
www.spcn.org.uk
Suffolk Young People's Health Project (4YP)
A local charity which works with young people aged 12 to 25.
https://4yp.org.uk/