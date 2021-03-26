Ipswich pupils self-isolating until after Easter break

Published: 4:19 PM March 26, 2021

More Ipswich primary school pupils are self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test.

Sprites Primary Academy has become the latest Ipswich school to have pupils self-isolating after coronavirus hit one of Chantry Academy's bubbles and forced Morland Church of England Primary School to close.

REAch2, the trust that runs Sprites, has released a statement following the news.

A spokesperson for REAch2 said: “We can confirm that a member of our school community at Sprites Primary Academy has had a positive test for Covid-19 and as a precaution one of our classes is self-isolating for 10 days, and will return to school after the Easter break.

"The safety and well-being of our pupils and staff will always be our top priority and we have written to parents to update them and to reassure them about our processes and practices to help keep everyone as safe as possible in school.”