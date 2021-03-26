News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Ipswich pupils self-isolating until after Easter break

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:19 PM March 26, 2021   
The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sprites Primary Academy have had a positive test for Covid-19 - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

More Ipswich primary school pupils are self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test.

Sprites Primary Academy has become the latest Ipswich school to have pupils self-isolating after coronavirus hit one of Chantry Academy's bubbles and forced Morland Church of England Primary School to close

REAch2, the trust that runs Sprites, has released a statement following the news. 

A spokesperson for REAch2 said: “We can confirm that a member of our school community at Sprites Primary Academy has had a positive test for Covid-19 and as a precaution one of our classes is self-isolating for 10 days, and will return to school after the Easter break.

"The safety and well-being of our pupils and staff will always be our top priority and we have written to parents to update them and to reassure them about our processes and practices to help keep everyone as safe as possible in school.”

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jeff & Karen Dakin Nacton, Ipswich

Video

VIDEO: Ipswich dinner lady wins £1million on the National Lottery

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man thought paedophile hunter was 12-year-old girl

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Tony Cutt, from Mansfield, is a frequent visitor to the Suffolk coast

Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Morland Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School. Picture: ARCHANT

School in Ipswich closed until after Easter due to Covid cases

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus