Coronavirus vaccine arrives at Ipswich Hospital as AstraZeneca rollout begins

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:27 AM January 4, 2021   
Orthopaedic practitioner Jamie Roberts was the first person to receive the vaccine at Ipswich Hospital

Orthopaedic practitioner Jamie Roberts was the first person to receive the vaccine at Ipswich Hospital - Credit: ESNEFT

The new Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has arrived at Ipswich Hospital as the rollout begins nationwide.

Staff at the hospital began receiving the vaccine this morning, with orthopaedic practitioner Jamie Roberts being the first person to be vaccinated at the Heath Road site.

Doctors, nurses and hospital staff are receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Doctors, nurses and hospital staff are receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine - Credit: ESNEFT

High-risk people in Ipswich and east Suffolk will begin receiving the vaccine in the coming days, the hospital trust said.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs both Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, had already began administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at Colchester Hospital – which are continuing this week.

Until now, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had only been available in Suffolk via GP surgeries, such as the Two Rivers Medical Centre nearby to Ipswich Hospital.

Unlike the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored in a normal fridge at temperatures between 2C to 8C. The other vaccine needs to be kept at a temperature of around -70C and requires specialist storage equipment, which Ipswich Hospital does not have.

The UK has secured 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine.

Staff at Ipswich Hospital on the day of the national Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

Staff at Ipswich Hospital on the day of the national Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine rollout - Credit: ESNEFT

ESNEFT chief executive Nick Hulme said in a tweet: "An amazing amount of hard work from so many teams to make this happen. Thank you."

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, described the rollout of the jab as “another turning point in our way out of this pandemic” and said the government aims to administer two million vaccines a week in the future.


Coronavirus
Ipswich Hospital
Ipswich News

