News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Corrin and friends from Chantry group complete cycling adventure for good cause

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 10:30 AM May 21, 2022
Corrin with his support team, friends, family, library staff and the Friends of Chantry Library

Corrin with his support team, friends, family, library staff and the Friends of Chantry Library - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

Members of the Chantry Library’s Men’s Group completed a 300-mile cycling trip and raised more than £500 to support Suffolk Libraries.  

Corrin Eaton, a founding member of the Men Can Talk social group at the Chantry Library, and others completed a three-day biking and camping adventure which started from Chantry Library and covered 44 libraries across Suffolk.

  

Corrin and his friends celebrating his arrival back at Chantry Library 

Corrin and his friends celebrating his arrival back at Chantry Library - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

The Men Can Talk group was founded to help men take care of their emotional wellbeing, as well as end the stigma around men's mental health issues.

Corrin said: “We wanted to take on a fundraising challenge to help keep Men Can Talk social group going and to help Suffolk Libraries to run activities like this which make a difference. I didn’t realise how much libraries do for the community and how important fundraising is. I know from experience now how important they are.  

Corrin comes home

Corrin comes home - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

“I would say it’s one of the toughest challenges I’ve done, not just physically but mentally as well. All in all, it was good, but I couldn’t have done it without the team.” 

Corrin’s initiative that promotes Mental Health Awareness Week can also be sponsored online.   

Ipswich News
Chantry News

Don't Miss

Wantisden Park

Holiday Destinations

Suffolk campsite named among the best in the UK by the Guardian

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A car overturned in Foxhall Road in Ipswich this morning

Suffolk Live News

Woman injured after car flips on its roof near Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Thunderstorms could bring localised flooding to the region (stock image). Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Suffolk Live News

Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected to affect travel

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ribbans Park was developed in the grounds of St Clement's Hospital by Bovis Homes.

Developer criticised for 'failing to meet obligations'

Abygail Fossett

person