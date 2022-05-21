Corrin and friends from Chantry group complete cycling adventure for good cause

Corrin with his support team, friends, family, library staff and the Friends of Chantry Library - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

Members of the Chantry Library’s Men’s Group completed a 300-mile cycling trip and raised more than £500 to support Suffolk Libraries.

Corrin Eaton, a founding member of the Men Can Talk social group at the Chantry Library, and others completed a three-day biking and camping adventure which started from Chantry Library and covered 44 libraries across Suffolk.

Corrin and his friends celebrating his arrival back at Chantry Library - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

The Men Can Talk group was founded to help men take care of their emotional wellbeing, as well as end the stigma around men's mental health issues.

Corrin said: “We wanted to take on a fundraising challenge to help keep Men Can Talk social group going and to help Suffolk Libraries to run activities like this which make a difference. I didn’t realise how much libraries do for the community and how important fundraising is. I know from experience now how important they are.

Corrin comes home - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

“I would say it’s one of the toughest challenges I’ve done, not just physically but mentally as well. All in all, it was good, but I couldn’t have done it without the team.”

Corrin’s initiative that promotes Mental Health Awareness Week can also be sponsored online.