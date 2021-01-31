Covid-19 infection rate continues fall across Suffolk and north Essex

Published: 7:28 PM January 31, 2021

As of 9am on Sunday, the total of lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK was 3,817,176 - Credit: Archant

Coronavirus infection rates have continued to fall across all districts in Suffolk and north Essex, according to the latest figures.

Statistics released by Public Health England showed 1,798 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to January 26 — compared to 2,542 in the week leading up to January 19.

In north Essex, 2,450 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in the week up to January 26 — compared to 3,437 in the week leading up to January 19.

The latest statistics compare the seven days to January 26 with the seven days to January 19 based on tests carried out in laboratories and the wider community.

The government said another 587 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 106,158.

Meanwhile, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 21,088 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total to 3,817,176.

Government data up to January 30 showed that 8,977,329 first doses and 491,053 second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had so far been delivered in the UK.