Covid case rate in Ipswich third highest in country

Published: 7:00 PM October 19, 2021

Ipswich has the third highest Covid case rate in the country - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich has the third highest coronavirus case rate in the country, latest government figures have revealed.

The statistics, for the seven days to October 15, showed the town's Covid case rate increased from 709.7 to 861.2 - with 1,171 new cases.

While Ipswich remains high, all other areas of Suffolk are also showing a rise in coronavirus case rates - and are all above the national average.

West Suffolk's case rate increased from 393.1 to 546.5 in the seven days to October 15, while Babergh rose from 469.1 to 523.

The figures also revealed rises in Mid Suffolk (518.8) and East Suffolk (460.5). The national average is 431.6 per 100,000 people.

In Essex, it was a similar picture with increases across all areas.

Colchester currently has the highest case rate in the county, rising from 401.6 to 539 in the seven days to October 15, followed by Uttlesford (500.2), Tendring (493.4), and Braintree (435.7).

Maldon, which has a current Covid case rate of 394.5, was the only area below the national average.



