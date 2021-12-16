Copdock Covid testing centre set to reopen today

The Covid drive-through testing centre near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich is reopening - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The coronavirus testing centre off the Copdock Interchange on the outskirts of Ipswich is set to reopen today.

The drive-through testing facility — one of the largest in East Anglia — shut earlier this week due to "site reconfiguration", the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Another testing unit was temporarily set up in the Wharf Car Park by the University of Suffolk, near Ipswich Waterfront, to cope with the demand.

The PCR testing site at Copdock, Ipswich will re-open from 1pm today.



If you have symptoms of Coronavirus get tested as soon as possible. To book a test visit https://t.co/fwKt77qCvg — Suffolk CC (@suffolkcc) December 16, 2021

Suffolk County Council confirmed on Twitter the centre will reopen from 1pm on Thursday.

The closure came after the UKHSA revealed there was a lack of availability of PCR Covid tests in the East of England owing to "very high demand".