Copdock Covid testing centre set to reopen today
Published: 10:22 AM December 16, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The coronavirus testing centre off the Copdock Interchange on the outskirts of Ipswich is set to reopen today.
The drive-through testing facility — one of the largest in East Anglia — shut earlier this week due to "site reconfiguration", the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.
Another testing unit was temporarily set up in the Wharf Car Park by the University of Suffolk, near Ipswich Waterfront, to cope with the demand.
Suffolk County Council confirmed on Twitter the centre will reopen from 1pm on Thursday.
The closure came after the UKHSA revealed there was a lack of availability of PCR Covid tests in the East of England owing to "very high demand".