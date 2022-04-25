News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Map reveals Sudbury has highest Covid rates - but numbers declining

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:56 AM April 25, 2022
The highest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed

The highest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The latest public health data has revealed that Sudbury currently has the highest coronavirus infection rate throughout Suffolk and north Essex, although infection rates continue to fall.

Public Health England figures for the week leading up to April 18 have broken the rates down into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have a population of about 8,000.

The data reveals that Sudbury currently has the highest infection rate in the region - with 567.5 cases per 100,000 people after 68 new infections were reported in the seven previous days. 

The neighbourhood of Acton, Great Waldingfield and Bures had the lowest Covid rate in the region - with 113.8 cases per 100,000. 

The area with the highest infection rate in Ipswich was Castle Hill with 491.3 cases per 100,000 reported. 

Covid rates have steadily fallen in recent weeks after the government ended free PCR and lateral flow tests at the start of April.

