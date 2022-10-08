Event to 'welcome in new dawn' for suicide prevention awareness

Rachael Gough (middle) alongside Eve Chapman (left) and Jo Masters (right) who will be joining the walks - Credit: Rachael Gough

An Ipswich woman hopes to "welcome in a new dawn" with the community as she organises an early-morning event to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.

Rachael Gough, from Woodbridge Road, said the number of recent incidents of people taking their lives across Suffolk inspired her to make a difference.

As a result, she will be hosting two 5k 'Dawn Walks' for Samaritans on both Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9.

"This is something I need to do," she said.

"Poor mental health is killing our young people and adults every day and there is not enough help for people struggling, who think that suicide is their only option.

"We want to raise awareness of what people are going through and get people talking."

Saturday's walk will see participants meet at the Wilford Bridge in Melton and walk along the Deben River.

Sunday will begin at Shore Lane car park near the Orwell Park Prep School with the route leading along Nacton Shore.

Starting at 6:45am, both events will be open to people of all ages.

"It'll be nice because the group will see the sunrise and welcome in a new dawn together," said Rachael.

"I've got no idea how many people will turn up - it could five or it could be 50.

"But it's open to anyone, young and old.

"It will give an opportunity for anyone suffering with their own mental health to come and walk with me, chat if you want and be around someone that values your life, because every life is so precious and I wouldn’t want anyone to feel hopeless in their struggle.

"You may have a family member or friend that is struggling and just want time to talk through that too.

"Or, maybe you just want to come and join our walk and feel some positivity.

"Whatever your reason, please come join me."

So far, Rachael has raised £530 for the charity in just one week.

If you would like to donate to Rachael's fundraiser, you can visit her JustGiving page here.