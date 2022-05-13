Double leg amputee's personal triumph to climb Mount Snowdon

Video

Liam King climbed to the highest mountain in Wales despite being a double leg amputee - Credit: Liam King/Luke Read

A double leg amputee who was injured in the line of duty has climbed the highest mountain in Wales in "the worst weather he had ever witnessed".

Liam King, from Ipswich, lost both his legs and a thumb in 2011 after he stepped on an IED while serving with the 2nd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment on the front line in Afghanistan.

The 33-year-old, who lives in the Stoke Park area of Ipswich, said: "I got injured and woke up in Birmingham Hospital.

"My initial reaction was actually very positive when I first got injured, but obviously as time goes on and you learn to live with your injury, things got a little bit harder for me.

"I went through states of depression and things like that but I have found my feet again now with regards to working out and going to the gym."

In January, Liam joined Airborne Fit gym in Ipswich, and says that they "really put their time in with me".

He said: "It was a personal achievement for myself, just to prove that I could do something that an abled body person can do but also just to try and inspire other people in a similar situation to me that they shouldn’t give up and just crack on and you can achieve things still even being in the situation that we are in.

Liam King (furthest right, standing) was serving in the Army in Afghanistan when, in 2011, he stepped on an IED and lost both his legs. - Credit: Liam King

The weather was the worst Liam had seen and kept causing him to slip and fall over as he navigated the climb on his prosthetics.

He said: "It made it 10 times harder with the weather. It was an absolute killer.

"When we got to the top after six hours of climbing, I felt such a sense of achievement for actually getting there but it was so wet and miserable that we thought 'yep, we are at the top, let's go back down'."

Luke Read (left) with Liam King (right) climbing Mount Snowdon - Credit: Liam King/Luke Read

The founder of Airborne Fit, Luke Read, did the climb with Liam on May 6.

He said "Liam is an incredible friend, the dedication Liam put towards conquering Snowdonia was exceptional, he is nothing but inspiring.

"Watching him climb Snowdonia was insane, the weather conditions were the worst I've seen and I've climbed Snowdonia many a time.

"Liam is a credit to himself and an absolute inspiration. For me Liam has set the standards of, everything is possible if you believe you can achieve it."