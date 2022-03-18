Eight-year-old with rare syndrome to climb Snowdon

Chloe Barden has Cockayne Syndrome and is climbing Mount Snowdon on May 28, raising money for Amy & Friends. Chloe with her mum Jodie Barden. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A young girl from Ipswich with a rare syndrome is set to climb the highest mountain in Wales.

Chloe Barden, who is just eight years old, will be climbing the tallest mountain in Wales, Snowdon, on March 28 to raise funds for charity.

She lives with Cockayne Syndrome (CS), a rare neurodegenerative disorder characterised by an abnormally small head size, a failure to gain weight and grow at the expected rate, which leads to very short stature, and delayed development.

Only two to three people in every million worldwide are affected by CS.

Chloe will be raising money for Amy & Friends, a charity that supports children and families of people who suffer with CS.

Jodie Barden, Chloe’s mum, said: “We do something quite big every year for the charity. Ella, her sister who has the same syndrome, did it in 2016 and we thought it would be good for Chloe to do it as well.

“Her brother Alex is going to come along this time as he’s now older, he is 11. He wanted to do it last time but he was too young.

“We do something crazy every year, we’ve done skydiving, we’ve walked on hot coals and fire and on tough mud and things like that. They absolutely love doing it.”

In order to prepare for the Snowdon climb, the family have been trying to build up Chloe’s muscles before the walk. “She has a walking frame and we are trying to build up all her muscles at the moment by walking around the house and outside. Obviously, she is a wheelchair user so we are trying to build her legs up.”

Chloe will have support from her family around her when she walks up the 3,560ft tall mountain. Mrs Barden said: “There are a few of us helping her do it. We will be standing side by side helping her when she actually walks.

When we get to bits that are a bit too dangerous for her to walk up, we have a carrier so we will carry her up the bits she physically can’t do.

Chloe has raised £364 so far, and is always looking for more donations before her walk on March 28.

