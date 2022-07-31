Daredevils abseil hospital block to raise funds for breast care centre

Gallery

More than 200 people abseiled down Ipswich Hospital's maternity block this weekend to help raise funds for a new breast care unit.

The daring participants descended 135ft to help raise the £6.2million needed to build the Breast Care Centre, which will combine three hospital departments into one clinic.

Sandra Gosney, the community fundraising manager at Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity, said: “The abseil participants are fundraising for The Blossom Appeal to build a dedicated Breast Care Centre for our community.

“The centre is currently being built, and ironically, it's actually adjacent to the 135-foot maternity tower, so our participants are able to see it!”

Ms Gosney said that their aim is to raise the final £500,000 out of £6.2million.

More than £5.7million has already been secured towards the overall cost through donations to The Blossom Appeal and NHS funding from East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which run Ipswich Hospital.

Ms Gosney said: “The initiative has been extremely well coordinated. We've been all involved, along with the trust, with the staff and with the patient group.

“The groups have met to discuss the best way forward. Everybody's views have been considered about what is needed in the centre.

“We also want to ensure that the environment meets the high standards of care that we receive from the team.

"There's going to be some art in the centre. The furniture is going to be of a high standard.

"We'll have a quiet space, which was deemed very important to the patients. There's also a garden space.”

Some of the money will also go towards new equipment and training.

Ms Gosney added: “With fingers crossed, there's nothing confirmed, but we are looking at a date around January 2023 to open the centre.”