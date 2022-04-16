Firefighters spend time with young adults who made cakes to cheer them up

Young people from the Fairview Farm with the firemen brigade - Credit: Georgina Hanser

Young people attending a day centre to develop their skills have met some of the emergency service workers they helped cheer up with their baking.

Firefighters visited Fairview Farm, near Ipswich, to thank them for the bakes they made for Blue Monday - which is seen as the most depressing day in the whole year.

The Ipswich non-profit organisation works with young adults with disabilities and mental health challenges through its aspirational day provision centre.

The young adults' baked cakes and prepared cards for the Blue Cross, ambulance and fire services as well as the police.

In return, a fire crew visited them on Friday and gave an insight into their job, with the young adults able to sit in the fire engine and use the hoses.

Fairview Farm owner Georgina Hanser said it was important for people with disabilities or mental health challenges to be a part of the larger community.

Mrs Hanser said: “It’s really important for us to provide them with opportunities to feel that they make a contribution to the community.

"It’s also crucial for society to realise that there are lots of people around with a whole range of disabilities or additional needs. I think we don’t necessarily always recognise that.

"It’s great for society to see the contribution that can be made by people with all sorts of levels of needs but also, it’s great for our guys to get out and be part of something bigger.”

Fairview Farm provides daily care for young adults to help meet their needs as they transition from education into adulthood.

Young adults are able to develop social, employability, educational and independence skills through activities.

The not-for-profit organisation is set on a beautiful rural small holding, which allows them to provide a wide range of activities that support young adults with disabilities.

These include growing vegetables, cooking and bakig as swell as participating in sport, arts and crafts.

The young adults also run their own café.

Mrs Hanser said: “Our activities have been bringing people from the society so our young people can demonstrate the skills that they have learned. It’s fantastic to see them being involved in all sorts of activities.”