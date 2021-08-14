'Heartbroken' family prepares funeral for cancer mum

Published: 11:45 AM August 14, 2021

Felixstowe's Julie Bennett has terminal cancer. She is pictured with her father here. - Credit: The Bennett family

A "heartbroken" Felixstowe family is preparing the funeral for a mum with terminal cancer.

Julie Bennett's nieces are still "shocked" that her months of waiting for a diagnosis for stomach pain have turned up that she's "riddled" with cancer.

Kerry, one of her nieces, said: "It's a massive shock. I'm currently having panic attacks from it."

She said Ms Bennett was diagnosed with cancer after doctors thought she had gastroenteritis when she started getting sick on Boxing Day 2020.

Her aunt, 55, was then found over late June and early July to have terminal cancer in her lungs, bone, and breast.

"She's riddled with it," Kerry, 35, added.

The family wants to raise money so Ms Bennett, who has learning difficulties, does not have to worry about her funeral. It is also to take care of her son Darren, who has mental disability global development delay.

"She means the world to us," Kerry said. "It always seemed to happen to the people who are really lovely.

"She's a brilliant lady. I am pleased she remains so positive and lovely."

Ms Bennett's other niece Gabby Last said her aunt is very well known in the Felixstowe area and she hopes people will donate as she's very "popular".

Her aunt, with stage 4 cancer could only have three to six months left to live, which the family has been left "heartbroken" by, Ms Last added.

She is at least thankful that as she lives close to the hospital, under the management of East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation NHS Trust, then she can easily pop in to see her aunt.

Julie Bennett is a big Ipswich Town FC fan. - Credit: The Bennett family

Ms Bennett has created a bucket list of things she would like to do while she is still here, which includes a visit to Colchester Zoo.

She also hopes to meet Ed Sheeran or see him live after she became a fan when he announced his sponsorship of her favourite club Ipswich Town FC.

The Tractor Boys have already given the Felixstowe woman a town shirt.

If you can donate to the 55-year-old please go to Go Fund Me here gofundme.com/f/help-raise-money-for-julie.